BANGOR — Each semester the Academic Dean of Eastern Maine Community College prepares a list of those full time students who have earned a semester grade point average of 3.25 or higher at EMCC. Academic Dean Elizabeth Russell acknowledges the following students:

Calvin A. Andrews III and Taylor H. Smith, both of Atkinson; and Marnie K. Allain, Mariah A. Arey, Collin T. Bailey, Aisha P. Banks, Shania L. Bell, Sojourn Bently, Brooklyn H. Brown, Colton S. Chandoha-Lee, Caleb W. Chase, Brett R. Clark, Roland P. Cook, Barrett M. Cote, Emma L. Cousin, Chandler R. Crow, Kaitlyn DeRoche, Nicholas P. Drummond, Miatzilnayeli M. Fairbrother, Thomas A. Fearon, Molly A. Fox, Grace E. Freeman, Kate M. Grafton, Lia C. Hanenburg, William M. Hawkes Jr., Connor R. Hebert, Mikayla M. Hutchinson, Shellee R. Jordan, Rebecca N. Leavitt, Anna K. Limeburner, Kyle P. McCue, Bradley D. Mitchell, Jerry P. Moors II, George O’Bar III, Jiyeon Park, Jillian K. Parker, Corey A. Pease, Jenna L. Procise, Jaida A. Rahknonen, Ryan M. Robinson, Gabrielle C. Sekera, Jieyon Seo, Rihan E. Smallwood, Hannah Somers-Jones, Michael T. Soteres, Jessica J. Tracy and Kelvin L. Velasquez II, all of Bangor.

Also, Mariah J. Albanese, Shawn D. Kilvin Jr. all of Brittany M. Steele, Belfast; Adam S. Fernald, of Benton; Samuel S. Roy, of Biddeford; Ethan W. Preble, of Birch Harbor; Austin E. Campbell, of Boothbay; Tylor A. Sutherland and Cierra J. Waters, both of Bradford; Bryan J. Wescott, of Bradley; Jacob S. Clark, Benjamin E. Falvey, Jennah J. Geiser, Angelica R. Hartel, Amanda R. Hill, Kayla M. Humphrey, Zachary Kigas, Joshua R. McQuarrie, Taylor J. Nutt, Michael C. Parker, Nickolai Z. Siahaya, Sylwia E. Skowronek and Olivia M. Wing, all of Brewer.

Also, Duncan C. Kane, of Brooklin; Derek A. Robinson, of Brownville; and Maggie A. Bires, Jeremy M. Cole, Melanie L. Hall, Emily L. Hunt, Mitchell D. Kohls, Michael P. Murphy, Stephen J. Wagner and Cecilia S. Wardwell, all of Bucksport.

Also, Casey M. Dobson, of Caribou; Kenyon R. Geiger, of Carmel; Michaela A. Hill, McKenzie A. Landry, Amber L. Little and Rebecca L. Prescott, all of Charleston; Kay A. Grady, of China; Kerri L. Davis and Courney M. Day, both of Clinton; Colby N. Pinette, Rhonda L. Shaw, Sierra N. Stafford and Amanda C. Wilson, all of Corinna.

Also, Kassandra L. Bragdon, Katherine L. Bragdon, McKenzie M. Bragdon, Caitlin M. Peary, Lindsey W. Shaw, Eliabeth M. Shumaker and Micah M. Ward, all of Corinth; Andrew B. Larsen-Sorterup, of Damariscotta; Joshua T. Jones, of Danforth; Tyler-John Rossignol, of Dedham; Forrest R. Fanjoy, of Dexter; Thomas R. Howard, of Dixmont; and Thomas A. Stiffler and Caleb J. Woodard, both of Dover Foxcroft.

Also, Luke R. Hussey, of East Winthrop; Zachary J. Bragdon and Andrew W. Cobb, both of Eddington; Emily L. Berry, Andrew S. Davis II, Monica L. Finnegan and Collin K. Lima, all of Ellsworth; Brooke J. Thompson and Hannah E. Whitten, both of Enfield; Lauren G. Chapman, of Exeter; Jacob L. Kelly, of Fort Kent; Amanda A. Austin, of Franklin; and Bailey D. Bernier, of Garland.

Also, Brian J. Fearon, Lorraine A. Harrigan, Alyson M. Reynolds, Brandy N. Saladin and Raymond T. Valenti, all of Glenburn; Anthony M. Hodge, of Gorham; Noah E. Burr, of Greenbush; Mackenzie M. Redimarker, of Greenville; Coral C. Hinkley, of Greenville Junction; and Brian S. Moulton, of Guilford;

Also, Thomas H. McPherson, of Hallowell; Mathew P. Daigle, Ryan L. Files, Autumn N. Hunter, Yahya A. Mohamed, Caren M. Mulford and Yosef K. Shteirman, all of Hampden; Alex M. Bridges, Kendall L. Carpenter Jr., Krista Crawford, Makayla M. Emerson, Sarah R. Faris, Michael W. Lane, Hannah E. Moody, John M. Oliveira, James D. Plowman, Nathan Raymond, Morgan O. Smith and Jamie St Amand, all of Hermon.

Also, George A. Maxsimic III, of Holden; Jonathan M. Arsenault, John N. Coleman and Justin B. S. McNally, all of Houlton; Carrie L. Rutan, of Howland; and Dustin A. D’Agostino and Amanda Diaz, both of Hudson.

Also, Chelsea J. Chavaree, of Indian Island; David Anderson, of Jackson; Oakley D. Oliver, of Jefferson; Douglas W. Hinkley, of Jonesport; Joshua R. Spencer, of Kenduskeag; Ivy L. Larrabee, of Knox; Nicholas Hammond, of Lagrange; Keith L. Eaton, of Lamoine; Elise M. McKay and Bryan R. Poland, both Levant; Zachary A. McIntyre, Chase A. Nelson, Danielle M. Summers and Whitney R. Taylor, all of Lincoln; and Jordan A. Stephens, of Lincolnville Center.

Also, Meagan A. Jordan, of Machias; Grady S. Markie, of Mattawamkeag; Justin Z. Charette, of Medway; Edward Fontaine IV, of Mexico; Donald F. Vincent, of Milbridge; Sean Babin, of Milford; Jessica L. Pelkey, of Millinocket; Krista L. Dearborn, Faith D. Simmons and Daniel L. Spurgeon, all of Milo.

Also, Sabrina L. Wood, of Morrill; Caleb Young, of New Sharon; Erin L. Young, of Newburgh; Lilybeth E. Maiers-Nesbitt, of Newcastle; Dennis Corson, of Newport; Deborah A. Ellis, of North Anson; Haley E. Norsen, of Northeast Harbor; Jacob M. Lowry, of Northport; and Cathryn A. Davis and Gem U. Haviland, both of Norway.

Also, Samuel H. Bartlett, Andrew M. Brenna, Lisa R. Cusolito, Allison B. Dionne, Alexandra Fairbrook, Frederick V. Howard II, Marvea R. Jackson, Tempal M. Mailey, Justin D. Morin, Anne M. Norris, Ashley-Lynn M. Ouellette, Matthew M. Pinkham, James H. Sanborn IV and Benjamin E. Weekly, all of Old Town.

Also, Clayton I. Doolan, Ian A. Ramsay and Alyssa A. Varnum, all of Orland; Oluwajoba D. Adeyemi, Stephanie M. Bamford, Ciara N. Jacobsen, Kaylah Kilby, Hunter E. Knowlton, Erin Lanigan, Chloe B. Leida, Morgan A. Stewart and Isaiah M. Wilson, all of Orono.

Also, Alexis R. Enman, Ashton G. Fogg, Melissa J. Gatchell, Cameron A. Harvey, Samantha V. Johnson, Nicholas Patrick A. Lander, Marissa S. Merritt, Allen-John S. Nygren, Rachelle L. Seward and Juliet R. Watkins, all of Orrington; and Jesse J. Kimble, of Otis.

Also, Thomas A. Kelley, Jazmyn P. McLain and Kenneth A. Shakespeare Jr., all of Palmyra; Cooper K. Drew, of Patten; Lucas R. Brann and Nathan P. Winchester, both of Penobscot; Corey T. Suchar, of Pittston; and Mathew B. Neal and Morgan E. Pelletier, both of Plymouth.

Also, Sydney M. Craig, of Presque Isle; Joshua T. Stewart, of Robbinston; Elliott C. Spear, of Rockland; Samantha M. Leighton, of Rockport; and Robert A. Mello, of Rockwood.

Also, Harley R. Knowles, of Sangerville; Allison N. Steinmeyer, Smyrna Mills and Hunter S. Lawlor, all of Sidney; Wilder A. Young, of Southwest Harbor; KatieJo W. Moore, of Springfield; and Aidan W. Qualey, of Standish.

Also, Caitlyn J. DSouza and Sydney E. Frost, both of Stetson; Benjamin I. Tracy, of Surry; James D. Brassbridge, of Swanville; Bailey S. Harrington, of Thornton; Jason H. Magno, of Topsham;

Thomas J. Haddad Jr., of Troy; and Brian C. Johnson, of Turner.

Also, Lily I. Nickerson and Paxton M. Picard, both of Unity; Alexandria L. Aucoin-Scheidt, Charlene M. Buskirk, Sean Kearney and Derek A. Mitchell, all of Veazie; Collin W. Roberts, of Waldo; Arthur J. Jodrey, of Waltham; Thao N. Nguyen, of Waterville; and Katelin T. Malinowski, of West Gardiner.

Also Nicholas B. Foy, of Wilton; Brooke E. Brehaut, of Winn; Miranda J. Cook, Cody J. Romano and Bailey I. Sutherland, all of Winterport; Maxwell R. Reed, of Woolwich; and Kelsey B. Elsemore, of York.

