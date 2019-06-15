ELMIRA, N.Y. — Brandi Connor, of Chelsea; and Peter Prescott, of Manchester, have graduated from Elmira College.
The graduation of 226 students was held during its 161st Commencement on June 2 at the First Arena, Elmira. The exercises included 204 undergraduate and 22 graduate degrees.
