BEVERLY, Mass. — Four local students have been named to the 2019 spring dean’s list at Endicott College.

Brooke DePuy, an athletic training major, is daughter of Richard DePuy and Laurel DePuy, of Litchfield.

Hannah Pinney, a criminal justice major, is the daughter of Kelly Pinney-Michaud, of Oakland.

Addi Williams, a nursing major, is the daughter of Clint Williams and Sara Peavey, of Pittsfield.

Robert Chenard, a biology/biotechnology major, is the son of Robert Chenard and Nancy Chenard, of Winslow.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must obtain a minimum grade point average of 3.5, receive no letter grade below “C,” have no withdrawal grades, and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits for the semester.

