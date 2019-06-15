Erskine Academy students and staff attended a Renaissance Assembly June 7 to honor their peers with Renaissance Awards.

Recognition Awards were presented to the following students: Hannah Soule, Aidan Larrabee, Alana Beggs, Paul Slimm, Alisha Stevens, Samantha Heath, Maverick Lowery, Garrett Keezer and Seth Reed.

Seniors of the Trimester recipients, front from left are Lydia Boucher and Elizabeth Sugg. Back from left are Alana York, Braden Soule, and Mireya Noa'Dos Santos. Photo courtesy of Erskine Academy Faculty of the Trimester recipients, front from left are James Johnson and Heide Hotham. Ben Willoughby is in the back. Photo courtesy of Erskine Academy

In addition to Recognition Awards, Senior of the Trimester Awards were also presented to members of the senior class: Lydia Boucher, daughter of Crystal and Ryan Boucher, of Windsor; Elizabeth Sugg, daughter of Heather Spaulding Sugg and Will Sugg, of Palermo; Alana York, daughter of Cheryl and Andy York, of Palermo; Mireya Noa’Dos Santos, of China; and Braden Soule, son of Amanda and Jamie Soule, of Fairfield.

Seniors of the Trimester are recognized as individuals who have gone above and beyond in all aspects of their high school careers.

In appreciation of their dedication and service to Erskine Academy, Faculty of the Trimester awards were also presented to Heide Hotham, guidance secretary and registrar; James Johnson, music instructor; and Ben Willoughby, Social Studies instructor.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: