Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale has announced its summa cum laude students for its class of 2019. The students are listed alphabetically.

Emily Allen, daughter of Curt and Pam Allen, of Hallowell, is admired and respected by her peers and teachers. She has shown herself to be a dedicated student and athlete throughout her years at Hall-Dale. She is a member of the girls softball team and captained the girls basketball team this past year.

She has been active in the community as a junior camp counselor for Washington campground, a student leader at her church, teaching Sunday school, and has been a volunteer at the Hal-Dale Youth Basketball tournaments.

Allen plans to attend Cedarville University, in Ohio, and majoring in business.

Grace Begin, daughter of John and Missy Begin, of Chelsea, is a distinguished member of the class of 2019. Academically, she has excelled in some of Hall-Dale’s most challenging courses and has been recognized a summa cum laude student for six semesters, inducted into National Honor Society, made dean’s list at Thomas College, and received the St. Michael’s Book Award. She is president of the class of 2019, Key Club president, Student Senate president, attended Dirigo Girls State, and both the Maine Youth Wilderness Leadership Program and Camp Wavus for girls.

Begin is a three-season athlete and captained the soccer, basketball, and softball teams. She earned MVC all star honors status in all three sports and was part of the All-Regional Class C Soccer Team.

Begin plans to attend Connecticut College and major in political science with an emphasis on environmental studies.

Bryce Bragdon, son of Reggie and LeeAnn Bragdon, of Windsor, earned the highest grade point average for the class of 2019. He earned summa cum status throughout his tenure at Hall-Dale. Bragdon was an instrumental cog in the success of the Robotics program. He has a love of learning and this was most evident as he spent his summers continuing his education.

Unlike many students who view summer as a time to kick back and relax he views it as an opportunity to expand his educational adventures. Last summer, along with attending Berklee College of Music, Bragdon attended a science camp at Cornell. His experience at Cornell has further helped shape his foundations and dreams as a science and math career. He also is an entrepreneur as he, and a few other students, created a coffee cart business at school. The funds from the coffee cart go to support seniors in their Capstone Project. He is able to find fulfillment through school, through music, by creating opportunities for others and having a strong network of peers.

Bragdon plans to attend Worcester Polytechnic Institute to study aeronautical engineering.

Alec Byron, son of Amos and Kelly Byron, of Farmingdale, is perhaps best known for his athletic prowess on the pitch, court and diamond. He has been a cornerstone to the school’s varsity sports programs, as a captain, helping lead the Bulldogs to a soccer MVC Championship, and basketball Western Maine Championship, and Baseball State Championship.

He garnered MVC First Team All-Star honors in soccer and basketball and scored more than 1,100 points in basketball. He is also stellar in the classroom. He is a member of the National Honor Society, Student Government, a peer tutor and youth mentor, and works with our youth in sports programs.

Byron plans to attend Endicott College, in Massachusetts, and major in business administration.

Alixx Canwell, son of Jessica Canwell, of Chelsea, is highly successful in the classroom and is a tremendous student ambassador.

He was a member of Hall-Dale’s inaugural football program and made a huge impact on the field as a “rookie.” On the track, as capstin, he distinguished himself throwing the shot put and discus winning both events in the MVC Championships. Canwell was treasurer was the National Honor Society, was a member of Key Club, and helped coordinate the Special Olympics track meet. He has truly made the most of his time at Hall-Dale. He is a presence leading the dawg pound, giving guidance to underclassmen, and supporting some teachers as a teaching assistant.

Canwell plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington to study actuarial science.

Kieran Dionne, son of Martin and Lara Dionne, of Hallowell, is a standout in the classroom, on stage, and an accomplished musician. His stage presence and gift of music earned him lead roles as Gomez Addams in “The Addams Family” musical and as “The Beast in Beauty and the Beast.” His musical prowess allowed him to take part in various musical festivals including Classical All State, Jazz All State, and District III.

He also was an integral member of the Academic Decathlon team and was the code captain for the Robotics team. Outside of school he is accomplished at karate having earned his black belt.

Dionne plans to attend the University of Massachusetts at Amherst to study engineering.

Emily Drappeau, daughter of Benoit and Joan Drappeau, of Dresden, has been extremely active in all aspects of school life. She has been involved in numerous activities and contributed to the school community in many ways.

She has been involved in soccer, swimming and softball. As a diver she has twice been selected as the women’s diving hall of fame scholarship. Drappeau has a love of the outdoors and takes part in our environmental club, working in the school garden, and, in her spare time, enjoys scuba diving. She is also actively involved in Key Club, math team, National Honor Society, and serving on the music counsel.

Drappeau plans to attend the University of Rhode Island and major in marine affairs with a concentration in marine biology.

Hazel Houghton, daughter of Geoff Houghton and Malley Weber, of Hallowell, has distinguished herself as a tremendous leader by example. Both students and faculty find her to be a student who treats all of those around her with respect and compassion. Her leading by example can be seen through her volunteerism outside of her hours on National Honor Society and student government.

Houghton is a Big Buddy at the elementary school, is a teaching assistant in lower level language, and tutors in the middle school. Her efforts go above and beyond as she helps to raise money for senior scholarship. She takes her teaching outside of the classroom and works as both an assistant and teacher at Hallowell Clay Works.

Once she finishes her gap year spending a semester in Spain and the second semester in the Dominican Republic, she plans to attend Kalamazoo College and major in political science.

Isaac Lawrence, son of Brian and Laura Lawrence, of Manchester, dedicates a tremendous amount of time improving his tennis game. During his off hours he can be seen practicing his skills, footwork, and tennis tactics. He plans to play tennis at college.

Lawrence was part of our “coffee cart crew” as he and several others continued the tradition of selling coffee, tea, coco and treats in the afternoon in order to raise money to help provide scholarship money to seniors and their Capstone Project. He is also an avid outdoorsman who has hiked Abol and Cathedral Trail on Mt. Katahdin.

Lawrence plans to attend Grove City College and will major in mechanical engineering.

Laura Molesworth, daughter of Adam Molesworth and Michelle Jolicoeur, of Farmingdale is an impressive artist, swimmer and honor student. She enjoys dabbling in all sorts of medium and most recently did her senior capstone on learning the various skills of designing with oil paints.

Her works of art have been displayed at the Harlow Art Gallery in Hallowell and in the Jewett Hall gallery as part of the University of Maine, Augusta exhibit. She was awarded a scholarship to attend the Haystack Mountain School of Craft. As a swimmer, she captained the swim team and was recognized as the outstanding the senior. Molesworth will continue to swim at the collegiate level. She has been active in National Honor Society and has consistently volunteered at Togus VA hospital. She was the recipient of the Wellesley Book Award.

Molesworth plans to attend Wheaton College.

Grace Moulton, daughter of Peter Moulton and Laurie Rodrigue, of Farmingdale, has immersed herself in all aspects of life at Hall-Dale. Along with being a top scholar, earning summa cum laude all semesters, she is an avid animal lover. She was part of a hen project at the Vaughn Homestead where she designed various feeding and supplemental plans for the well being of the laying hens.

She also is an accomplished equestrian who rides and trains horses. Moulton has an affinity for music and studied piano where she would perform at recitals, at school, and for the elderly at nursing homes. She is also a member of the jazz band, National Honor Society and Key Club. She was chosen to attend the highly coveted Seeds of Peace Camp and helped to establish dialogues and conversations about school change.

Moulton plans to attend the University of Vermont and major in animal science.

Anthony Romano, of Hallowell, is the son of Jeff Romano and Maria Fuentes. He has served as Key Club vice president and treasurer and led many of the club’s fundraising efforts over the past four years.

He also is the vice president of Hall-Dale’s National Honor Society and has been a three-sport athlete all four years as a member of the school’s cross country, basketball, and track teams. Romano has a passion for the outdoors, especially fishing and hiking. During the summer of 2016, he backpacked the Long Trail in Vermont, a 280-mile trek from the Quebec border to Massachusetts. In 2018, he received the Barry S. Timson Community Service Award from the Old Hallowell Committee in recognition of his volunteerism, public service and support for Hearts for Ezra, a local foundation raising awareness for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Romano was a member of American Legion’s Dirigo Boys State in 2018. He is a past volunteer and host brother to various foreign exchange students.

Romano plans to attend the Honors College at Saint Michael’s College in Colchester, Vermont.

Eli Spahn, son of Martin Spahn and Pamela Lombard, of Hallowell, is recognized for his quiet leadership, citizenship and scholarship. His academic pursuits translated into success in academic decathlon as he earned a gold medal in science and a bronze medal in economics.

He also scored highest in the MVC State Math Competition. Spahn was an integral member of the robotics team. Beyond volunteering for NHS, he devoted personal time to volunteering at public suppers in the greater community. He was also a co-founder of the coffee cart as a means to help support seniors fund their Capstone Projects.

Spahn plans to attend the University of Rochester and will study either biology or neuroscience.

Austin Stebbins, son of Mark and Karen Stebbins, of Farmingdale, has varied interests and his achievements are outstanding. He is athletically gifted, musically talented and a true gentleman.

He captained the soccer his senior season and played in three MVC Championship games, winning two. On the hardwood, Stebbins helped his team win both the MVC Championship game and the Class C South Championship. His strongest sport is baseball where he earned first team conference honors, was a first team all star in the KJ, helped his team win the MVC Championship for two years and the Class C State Championship game last year.

He attended Dirigo Boys State, is a student senate delegate, and is secretary of National Honor Society. He has also been a member of the concert band, chorus and Broadway Disney.

Stebbins plans to attend Thomas College to major in business and play baseball.

Gabrielle Theriault, daughter of Jessica Theriault, of West Gardiner, is an avid reader and dog sledding enthusiast. She is junior board member of the Downeast Sled Dog Club since 2015. Her sledding dogs won first place in the four-dog class at the Braford Spring Race. She spends her spare time helping out on the sled trails whether it is helping to maintain them or supporting other sledders.

Theriault is one of the most read students at Hall-Dale. She is a constant with book in hand whether it be lunch, a free block or after school. She has read more than 47 books this year. ‘Theriault plans to attend the University of Maine at Farmington.

