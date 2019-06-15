BANGOR — The following area students have been named to the 2019 spring dean’s list at Husson University in Bangor.

Trent Richardson, of Anson, a junior, is enrolled the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Ryan Douglas Wheelock, of Augusta, a first-year student, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Karley L. McCourt, of Bowdoin, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Sean Cummings, of Chelsea, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Victor Edmund Klinkerch, of China Village, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in live sound technology program.

Michaela Siona Sophia Costello, of Corinna, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology — Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Austin Marre Leighton, of Corinna, a first-year student, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in healthcare management/Master of Business Administration program.

Courtney M. Smart, of Cornville, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Miriah Chapman, of Dexter, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Biology program.

Morgan Gray, of Dexter a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Macie A. Melvin, of Dexter, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in marketing communications/Certificate in Digital and Social Media Marketing/Certificate in Graphic Design/Certificate in Web Media program.

Janice A. Novak, of Dexter, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Alexis N. LaVerdiere, of Fairfield, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Jasmine Cheila Ladd, of Farmington, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Steven Gene Pratt, of Fayette, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Kortney Lynn McKenna, of Jefferson, a first-year student, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Helene P. Charette, of Harmony, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Cidney Pratt, of Harmony, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Renee Elizabeth Smith, of Harmony, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Alexa R. Perkins, of Jay, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Kiana S. Oxton, of Knox, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in psychology/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.

CaiLee C. Manzer, of Madison, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Business Administration with a concentration in healthcare management program.

Shannon Elizabeth Kasprzak, of Newport, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management/Certificate in Sales/Master of Business Administration with a concentration in hospitality management program.

Sharlene Stanton, of Norridgewock a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Abbey Lane Prescott, of Oakland, a first-year student, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Chase T. Warren of Oakland, a first-year student, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Mikhaila Necevski, of Oakland, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Emily Jane Randall, of Palmyra, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Alex P. Bertrand, of Pittsfield, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.

Sara L. Edgecomb, of Pittsfield, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Jada Mei Lin, of Pittston, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing management program.

Valerie M. Roy, of Rangeley, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.

Isaac Warren Thibodeau, of Saint Albans, a first-year student, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in financial management program.

Alyssa Michelle Doucette, of Skowhegan a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) Certification program.

Autumn Joy Holzworth, of Solon, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in English program.

Christopher R. Wight, of South China, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Jessica T. Riley, of Troy, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program.

Haley N. Wyllie, of Union, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Biology program.

Adam M. Eutsler, of Waldoboro, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.

Michael Lee Quirion, of Waterville, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Mackenzie N. St. Pierre, of Waterville, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Jordyn M. Labrie, of Winslow, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology — Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Samantha Lynn Pomerleau, of Winslow, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Taylor Morang, of Winthrop, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Sport Management/Master of Business Administration program.

Shie Aubrie Smith, of Winthrop, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.

Students who make the dean’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.

