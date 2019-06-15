BANGOR — The following area students have been named to the 2019 spring dean’s list at Husson University in Bangor.
Trent Richardson, of Anson, a junior, is enrolled the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Ryan Douglas Wheelock, of Augusta, a first-year student, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Karley L. McCourt, of Bowdoin, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Sean Cummings, of Chelsea, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.
Victor Edmund Klinkerch, of China Village, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in live sound technology program.
Michaela Siona Sophia Costello, of Corinna, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology — Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Austin Marre Leighton, of Corinna, a first-year student, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in healthcare management/Master of Business Administration program.
Courtney M. Smart, of Cornville, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Miriah Chapman, of Dexter, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Biology program.
Morgan Gray, of Dexter a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Macie A. Melvin, of Dexter, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in marketing communications/Certificate in Digital and Social Media Marketing/Certificate in Graphic Design/Certificate in Web Media program.
Janice A. Novak, of Dexter, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Alexis N. LaVerdiere, of Fairfield, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Jasmine Cheila Ladd, of Farmington, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Steven Gene Pratt, of Fayette, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.
Kortney Lynn McKenna, of Jefferson, a first-year student, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Helene P. Charette, of Harmony, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Cidney Pratt, of Harmony, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Renee Elizabeth Smith, of Harmony, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Alexa R. Perkins, of Jay, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Kiana S. Oxton, of Knox, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice with a concentration in psychology/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.
CaiLee C. Manzer, of Madison, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Business Administration with a concentration in healthcare management program.
Shannon Elizabeth Kasprzak, of Newport, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management/Certificate in Sales/Master of Business Administration with a concentration in hospitality management program.
Sharlene Stanton, of Norridgewock a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.
Abbey Lane Prescott, of Oakland, a first-year student, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Chase T. Warren of Oakland, a first-year student, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Mikhaila Necevski, of Oakland, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.
Emily Jane Randall, of Palmyra, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Alex P. Bertrand, of Pittsfield, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.
Sara L. Edgecomb, of Pittsfield, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.
Jada Mei Lin, of Pittston, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing management program.
Valerie M. Roy, of Rangeley, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.
Isaac Warren Thibodeau, of Saint Albans, a first-year student, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in financial management program.
Alyssa Michelle Doucette, of Skowhegan a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community (MHRT/C) Certification program.
Autumn Joy Holzworth, of Solon, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in English program.
Christopher R. Wight, of South China, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Jessica T. Riley, of Troy, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science program.
Haley N. Wyllie, of Union, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Biology program.
Adam M. Eutsler, of Waldoboro, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.
Michael Lee Quirion, of Waterville, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Mackenzie N. St. Pierre, of Waterville, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Jordyn M. Labrie, of Winslow, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology — Human Movement Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Samantha Lynn Pomerleau, of Winslow, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Taylor Morang, of Winthrop, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Sport Management/Master of Business Administration program.
Shie Aubrie Smith, of Winthrop, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.
Students who make the dean’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.
