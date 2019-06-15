Elders Caleb Clifford, of Syracuse, Utah, and Caleb Steenson, of Rexburg, Idaho, will hold an open house discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the local Latter-Day Saints church house on 1184 Main St. and U.S. Route 202, in Monmouth.
The topic will be from the Bible Ephesians 4:5, and they will answer the question, “Why do we have over 34,000 different denominations worldwide?
These two missionaries recently were assigned to the Winthrop, Readfield, Livermore Falls, Leeds, Wales, Monmouth and Litchfield areas.
For more information, call the missionaries at 408-5924.
-
New England
Audubon intervenes to protect ocean monument for puffins
-
Local & State
Cony High teacher to spend semester in Greece studying refugee education
-
Community
Elmira College announces local graduates
-
Life & Culture
Fans wait hours in line for new Harry Potter ride
-
News
Cianbro gets $12 million contract for Kittery shipyard