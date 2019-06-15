Elders Caleb Clifford, of Syracuse, Utah, and Caleb Steenson, of Rexburg, Idaho, will hold an open house discussion from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at the local Latter-Day Saints church house on 1184 Main St. and U.S. Route 202, in Monmouth.

Elders Caleb Clifford, left, and Caleb Steenson, will hold an open house discussion June 18 at the Latter-Day Saints church house in Monmouth. Photo courtesy of the Monmouth LDS

The topic will be from the Bible Ephesians 4:5, and they will answer the question, “Why do we have over 34,000 different denominations worldwide?

These two missionaries recently were assigned to the Winthrop, Readfield, Livermore Falls, Leeds, Wales, Monmouth and Litchfield areas.

For more information, call the missionaries at 408-5924.

