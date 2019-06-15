CLINTON, N.Y. — Mackenzie Burton, of Oakland, has been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Hamilton College.

Burton, a sophomore, is a graduate of Messalonskee High School.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have carried throughout the semester a course load of four or more graded credits with an average of 3.5 or above.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: