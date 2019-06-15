PLYMOUTH, N.H. — Five local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Plymouth State University.

They are Keeley Bartolini, of Topsham, a Psychology major; Lindsey Perkins, of Readfield, an Athletic Training major; Caelie Burnham, of Clinton, a Business Administration major; Austin Vining, of Manchester, a Sports Management major; and Ariana Wiles, of Manchester, a Business Administration major.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.69 during the spring semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester.

