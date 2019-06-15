The Gardiner Nazarene Church on Brunswick Road will offer Shipwrecked Bible Camp: Rescued by Jesus from Monday through Friday, June 24-28, in Gardiner.

At the camp, children can discover that Jesus rescues them. Children can make crafts, sing songs, play teamwork-building games, experience Bible adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies, and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they’ll can take home.

Also, children can learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings.

Each day will conclude with the Sail Away Sendoff that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.

The camp is for children from 3 to 12 years of age and will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Helpers 13 and older also are invited to attend and can receive credit for volunteering hours at their local schools.

For more information, call 582-5107.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: