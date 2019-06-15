Southern Kennebec Child Development Corp. will participate in the Summer Food Service Program from Monday through Friday, June 17 through Aug. 19.

Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, at first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

• Gardiner Public Library, 152 Water St., Gardiner: Lunch every Tuesday from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. No meals will be served on July 2.

• Gardner Farmers Market, Gardiner Common, Lincoln and School streets: Dinner every Wednesday from 3 to 4 p.m. No meals will be served on July 3.

For more information, contact Vanessa Knipping, health/nutrition manager, Southern Kennebec Child Development Corporation, 337 Maine Ave., Farmingdale, or call 582- 3110.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the agency where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, heard of hearing, or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call 866-632-9992. Submit completed form or letter to USDA by:

1. Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

2. Fax: 202-690-7442; or

3. Email: [email protected].

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. In accordance with State law this institution is prohibited from discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, sexual orientation or disability.

(Not all prohibited bases apply to all programs,)

To file a complaint of discrimination, write Maine Human Rights Commission, 51 State House Station, Augusta, Maine 04333-0051. Maine is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

