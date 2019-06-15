SHELBURNE, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say two people have died in two days while hiking trails in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, while a third hiker rescued survived.

News releases from the agency say two people were rescued while attempting to climb Mount Washington on Thursday. The first, 63-year-old Sandra Lee of Mount Tabor, New Jersey, suffered an unknown medical condition on the Tuckerman Ravine Trail and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Hours later, 80-year-old James Clark of Dublin, Ohio, was found immobile in the fetal position with signs of hypothermia. He was treated at a hospital for what authorities say were non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, 69-year-old William Whittenaur of Lancaster, New Hampshire, suffered a medical emergency and died on the Blue Trail, part of a system leading to Mount Cabot in Shelburne.

Read or Post Comments

Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.