“Big Fish” will be staged at Lakewood Theatre, Theatre Road, in Madison.

Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, and June 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29; 4 p.m. June 23; and 2 and 7 p.m June 26.

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, “Big Fish” tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest … and then some.

Bloom has lived a full and fantastical life, populated by witches, giants and mermaids, marked by true love that sops time in its tracks, and framed by heroics that push the limits of believability. His adult son, Will, is no longer amused by his father’s fantastical tales, insisting on a rational rather than a fantastical account of one’s life.

When Edward’s health declines, and Will learns that he and his wife, Josephine, will have a son of their own, Will decides to find out his father’s “true” life story, once and for all. Big Fish is a heartfelt, powerful and truly magical musical about fathers, sons and the stories that we use to define ourselves.

Starring Dean Neal, Lisa Neal, Cody Curtis, Jakob Sutton, Juan Lavelle-Rivera, Gretchen Lane, Art Meneses, Kalyn Black, Will Stecher, Finnegan McCabe, Kate Robertson, Jacob Coombs, Isabelle Grignon, Julia Cooke, Earl Boyd, Gary Dorman, Matthew Allarie, Colton Bagley, Isaace Black, Marisa Bradford, Wallace Bruce, Cami Gibson, Jack Gibson, Ethan Gilles, Lyn Govoni, Raelene Keniston, Dee Pizzo, Gabi Pizzo, Payton Snowden, Lizzy Steeves, Tina Steeves and Emma York.

Tickets cost $22-26 for adults, $17-$19 for children, or $32-$35 for cabaret seating.

To purchase tickets, or for more information, call 474-7176 or visit lakewoodtheater.org.