The Greater Gardiner River Festival will take place all day Saturday, June 22.

The following events are scheduled at Waterfront Park, unless noted otherwise:

• Ice cream for breakfast is set for 8 a.m. at Boys and Girls Club of Kennebec Valley, 14 Pray St.

• Face painting, popcorn and children’s activities will begin at 10 a.m.

• Robot demonstration will begin at 10 a.m.

• A Story Walk and Nature Hunt will begin at 10 a.m.

• An arts and crafts fair is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout downtown Gardiner.

• A dedication of Dilly Dally will begin at 11 a.m.

• Burns Bears Chainsaw Carving is set from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the riverfront.

• Free boat rides with Friends of the Cobbossee Watershed will be offered from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., meet at the riverfront.

• Stand-up paddleboard demonstration are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

• Live music will fill the air from 2 to 7:30 p.m..

• The Community Talent Show will begin at 7:45 p.m.

• The evening will end wth fireworks after the show.

For a complete schedule of events, or for more information, visit gardinermainstreet.org.

