BANGOR — The following students have been named to the 2019 spring honors list at Husson University in Bangor.

Elias A. Younes, of Augusta, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in management/Master of Business Administration program.

Abdullah Sharifi, of Benton, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in marketing communications/Certificate in Digital and Social Media Marketing/Certificate in Web Media program.

Megan Ashley Belmont, of Clinton, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Kylie Holt Richards, of Corinna, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Spencer D. Folsom, of Fairfield, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Victoria A. Sanborn, of Hartland, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Kimberly G. Seitz, of Jay, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Mason C. Shink, of Jay, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Dinah G. Bilodeau, of Knox, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Austin L. Labbe, of Knox, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.

Erin M. Whalen, of Madison, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Sean M. Whalen, of Madison, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Ellen M. Longfellow, of Manchester, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management/Master of Business Administration with a concentration in hospitality management program.

Nathan J. Brown, of Monmouth, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in video production program.

Erin K. Bonenfant, of Mount Vernon, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science program.

Erin E. Bessey, of Newport, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Production with a concentration in theater production program.

Jasmine Alexis Rosenbaum, of Newport, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Shaylin B. Gilchrist, of Norridgewock, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Mickayla Whitney Willette, of North Anson, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Blake S. Marden, of Oakland, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship and small business management program.

Angel Marie Treadway, of Pittsfield, a sophomore, is enrolled in the undeclared program.

Benjamin James Stevens, of Randolph, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing program.

Olivia Louise Plourde, of Readfield, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Loryn Poulin, of Skowhegan, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community Certification program.

Audrey E. Davis, of St. Albans, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Jessica J. Stewart, of Unity, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Undeclared program.

Isaac C. Eutsler, of Waldoboro, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing management/Master of Business Administration program.

Abigail Lyn Williams, of Waldoboro, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.

DAlton J. Fortin, of Windsor, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Meghan Leah Farrell, of Winslow, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Ryan W. Hafford, of Winthrop, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Sport Management program.

Cassaundra Ann Harmatys, of Winthrop, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.

Madison Rose Moore, of Winthrop, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Hanna Elizabeth Foye, of Wiscasset, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Students who make the honors list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: