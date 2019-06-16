BANGOR — The following students have been named to the 2019 spring honors list at Husson University in Bangor.
Elias A. Younes, of Augusta, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in management/Master of Business Administration program.
Abdullah Sharifi, of Benton, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications with a concentration in marketing communications/Certificate in Digital and Social Media Marketing/Certificate in Web Media program.
Megan Ashley Belmont, of Clinton, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Kylie Holt Richards, of Corinna, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Spencer D. Folsom, of Fairfield, a graduate student, is enrolled in the Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Victoria A. Sanborn, of Hartland, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Kimberly G. Seitz, of Jay, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Mason C. Shink, of Jay, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Dinah G. Bilodeau, of Knox, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Austin L. Labbe, of Knox, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.
Erin M. Whalen, of Madison, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Sean M. Whalen, of Madison, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Ellen M. Longfellow, of Manchester, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Hospitality and Tourism Management/Master of Business Administration with a concentration in hospitality management program.
Nathan J. Brown, of Monmouth, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in video production program.
Erin K. Bonenfant, of Mount Vernon, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science program.
Erin E. Bessey, of Newport, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Entertainment Production with a concentration in theater production program.
Jasmine Alexis Rosenbaum, of Newport, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Shaylin B. Gilchrist, of Norridgewock, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Mickayla Whitney Willette, of North Anson, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Blake S. Marden, of Oakland, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in entrepreneurship and small business management program.
Angel Marie Treadway, of Pittsfield, a sophomore, is enrolled in the undeclared program.
Benjamin James Stevens, of Randolph, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing program.
Olivia Louise Plourde, of Readfield, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Loryn Poulin, of Skowhegan, a junior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Bachelor of Science in Psychology with a Mental Health Rehabilitation Technician/Community Certification program.
Audrey E. Davis, of St. Albans, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Jessica J. Stewart, of Unity, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Undeclared program.
Isaac C. Eutsler, of Waldoboro, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in marketing management/Master of Business Administration program.
Abigail Lyn Williams, of Waldoboro, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.
DAlton J. Fortin, of Windsor, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.
Meghan Leah Farrell, of Winslow, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Ryan W. Hafford, of Winthrop, a sophomore, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Sport Management program.
Cassaundra Ann Harmatys, of Winthrop, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Master of Science in Criminal Justice Administration program.
Madison Rose Moore, of Winthrop, a freshman, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Hanna Elizabeth Foye, of Wiscasset, a senior, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Students who make the honors list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.
