Christina Andow, 44, of Augusta, passing stopped school bus Nov. 7, 2018, in Augusta; dismissed.

Brandon Barrows, 23, of Vassalboro, failure to register vehicle April 8, 2019, in Manchester; $100 fine.

Justin Charles Berube, 34, of Albion, assault April 3, 2019, in Albion; $500 fine.

Ronald S. Blaisdell, 66, of Augusta, passing stopped school bus Nov. 8, 2018, in Augusta; dismissed.

Jamin Blais Jr., 19, of China, illegal transportation of animal or bird May 3, 2019, in China; $100 fine.

Michelle A. Bowes, 32, of Fort Fairfield, endangering the welfare of a child Sept. 21, 2016, in Waterville; dismissed.

Evan Brown, 19, of Fairfield, domestic violence assault March 20, 2019, in Benton; dismissed.

Becki Jean Brunelle, 31, of Albion, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and use of drug paraphernalia Feb. 20, 2019, in Waterville; dismissed.

Shawn M. Buckley, 46, of West Paris, failure to register vehicle May 11, 2019, in Hallowell; dismissed.

Christy Lynn Bush, 42, of Augusta, violating condition of release Jan. 14, 2019, in Augusta; dismissed.

Kenneth W. Cagle, 58, of Augusta, operating under the influence Feb. 12, 2019, in Readfield; $500 fine, three-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Molly D. Carr, 24, of Readfield, operating while license suspended or revoked April 11, 2019, in Manchester; $250 fine.

Bridget M. Carter, 31, of Hallowell, operate while license suspended or revoked May 4, 2019, in Hallowell; dismissed.

Brendon Chalmers, 21, of Winslow, violating condition of release Dec. 4, 2018, in Winslow; 24-hour jail sentence. Disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, same date and town; dismissed.

Leila A. Clark, 29, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 23, 2019, in Oakland; dismissed.

Cameron Cormier, 19, of West Gardiner, attaching false plates April 5, 2019, in Gardiner; $150 fine.

Emily A. Cote, 24, of Waterville, passing stopped school bus Sept. 6, 2018, in Winslow; dismissed.

Erica L. Curtis, 36, of Benton, domestic violence assault May 19, 2018, in Benton; 364-day jail sentence, all but 20 days suspended, two-year probation.

Emily M. Davis, 26, of Winslow, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 29, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one year probation. Unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, same date and town; dismissed.

Gabriel Deome, 45, of Clinton, operating while license suspended or revoked July 26, 2015, in Waterville; dismissed.

Damion M. Dyer, 41, of Winslow, operating after registration suspended and violating condition of release Jan. 26, 2019, in Winslow; dismissed.

Brittany Lee Eldon, 22, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 8, 2018, in Waterville; 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year probation, $1,050 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Aug. 18, 2018, in Waterville; dismissed. False public alarm or report Dec. 21, 2018, in Waterville; unconditional discharge. Violating condition of release, same date and town; dismissed.

Michael E. Freeman Jr., 31, of Chelsea, operating while license suspended or revoked March 27, 2018, in Monmouth; $250 fine, 30-day jail sentence. Operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town; dismissed.

April L. Frith, 32, of Augusta, trafficking in prison contraband March 15, 2019, in Augusta; dismissed.

Jason D. Gibbons, 43, of Farmingdale, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 24, 2019, in Manchester; dismissed.

Jennifer Gilbert, 34, of Augusta, theft by receiving stolen property Oct. 31, 2018, in Waterville; $200 fine.

Brooke Leigh Gilson, 21, of Albion, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 9, 2019, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force June 9, 2019, in Waterville; 24-hour jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town; dismissed.

Gisele T. Girard, 57, of China, operating under the influence Feb. 4, 2019, in China; $700 fine, 270-day jail sentence, all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license suspension.

Nicole Gormley, 26, of Waterville, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release Aug. 26, 2018, in Waterville; dismissed. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 6, 2019, in Waterville; $400 fine, 25-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 6, 2019, in Waterville; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 25-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Nov. 8, 2018, in Waterville; dismissed.

Tyler H. Greenlaw, 24, of Fairfield, obstructing government administration June 9, 2019, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Allie T. Gregoire, 20, of Arundel, minor consuming liquor Jan. 31, 2019, in Waterville; dismissed.

Bonnie J. Grivois, 55, of Waterville, failure to register vehicle Oct. 27, 2015, in Waterville; dismissed.

Caleb Hall, 22, of Vienna, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 23, 2019, in Mount Vernon; one-day jail sentence. Criminal mischief Feb. 23, 2019, in Mount Vernon; one-day jail sentence. Criminal trespass Feb. 23, 2019, in Mount Vernon; 180-day jail sentence, all but one day suspended, six-month administrative release, $200 fine, 60 hours community service. Burglary Feb. 23, 2019, and displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Feb. 25, 2019, in Mount Vernon; dismissed.

Jessica A. Hans, 37, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 23, 2018, in Augusta; 30-day jail sentence.

Frank A. Hastings, 33, of Vassalboro, out of door burning violation April 7, 2019, in Vassalboro; $100 fine.

Stephen D. Heckwine, 45, of Argenta, Illinois, operating under the influence Sept. 11, 2017, in Vassalboro; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension, Failing to stop for an officer Sept. 11, 2017, in Vassalboro; 96-hour jail sentence. Driving to endanger, same date and town; dismissed.

David C. Heuerman, 37, of Burnham, operating under the influence Sept. 6, 2018, in Waterville; $700 fine, 364-day jail sentence, all but 10 days suspended, one-year administrative release, three-year license and registration suspension.

Jacob D. Hogan, 24, of Sanford, attaching false plates April 30, 2019, in Gardiner; $150 fine.

Kathleen Ann Jackson, 63, of Pittston, domestic violence assault March 26, 2018, in Windsor; dismissed.

Jerry E. Jimenez Jr., 26, of Fairfield, false public alarm or report May 3, 2019, in China; $500 fine. Failing to make oral or written accident report May 3, 2019, in China; $100 fine, $100 suspended. Failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town; dismissed.

Scott W. Jones, 39, of Augusta, habitually truant student Jan. 7, 2019, in Gardiner; $250 fine.

Brandon L. Jordan, 29, of Lincoln, operating vehicle without license April 3, 2019, in Hallowell; $150 fine.

Stephanie A. Keith, 38, of Gardiner, theft by deception, forgery and violating condition of release Dec. 11, 2018, in Randolph; dismissed.

Gregory G. Kelly, 28, of Gardiner, violating condition of release June 9, 2019, in Gardiner; 24-hour jail sentence.

Christian J. Landry, 26, of Belgrade, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Oct. 3, 2018, in Sidney; dismissed.

Christopher Lancaster, 20, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 22, 2019, in Waterville; dismissed.

Shane M. Lawler, 34, of Winslow, fugitive from justice May 25, 2019, in Waterville; dismissed.

Suzanne M. Leathers, 54, of West Gardiner, negotiating a worthless instrument March 23, 2018, in Augusta; one-year Department of Corrections sentence, all suspended, six-month probation, $5,400 restitution, 100 hours community service within six months.

Denis Lemieux, 30, of Waterville, domestic violence terrorizing March 28, 2019, in Waterville; 180-day jail sentence, all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation.

Nathan L. Liberty, 42, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 10, 2019, in Winslow; $250 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked and failing to notify of motor vehicle accident, same date and town; dismissed.

Adam McKinley, 37, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked May 3, 2019, in Augusta; dismissed.

Danielle L. Mitchell, 36, of Augusta, aggravated forgery Aug. 20, 2018, in Augusta; 90-day jail sentence.

Dustin A. Moody, 27, of Augusta, criminal threatening Oct. 31, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine. Criminal threatening Oct. 31, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, $500 suspended.

Gabriel T. Morgan, 27, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 6, 2019, in Augusta; $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release June 6, 2019, in Augusta; 48-hour jail sentence.

Shelby Morris, 27, of Windham, violating condition of release April 28, 2019, in Litchfield; $200 fine.

Cameron L. Morrison, 19, of Winslow, failure to register vehicle Nov. 11, 2018, in Winslow; $100 fine.

Justin Morse, 38, of Augusta, keeping unlicensed dog Feb. 23, 2019, in Augusta; $50 fine.

Phillip H. Nadeau, 55, of Waterville, operating under the influence Aug. 10, 2018, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Failing to stop for officer, same date and town; dismissed.

Santana Perry, 19, of Gardiner, theft by deception Oct. 2, 2018, in Waterville; dismissed.

Roland J. Peters, 62, of Winslow, operating under the influence Aug. 16, 2018, in Winslow; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension. Operate vehicle without license conditions restrictions same date and town; dismissed.

Charles D. Pinkham, 54, of Farmingdale, operating under the influence April 21, 2019, in Gardiner; $700 fine, 14-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

Robert Pomerleau, 66, of Clinton, domestic violence assault Feb. 2, 2019, in Clinton; 180-day jail sentence, all but 48 hours suspended, two-year probation.

Brenda Pridham, 66, of Augusta, passing stopped school bus Oct. 25, 2018; dismissed.

Malinda Richards, 19, of Vassalboro, operating while license suspended or revoked April 6, 2019, in Waterville; dismissed.

Chelsea Russo, 28, of Hallowell, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident July 7, 2018, in Gardiner; $250 fine. Failing to make oral or written accident report, same date and town; dismissed.

Jeffrey C. St. Peter, 60, of Whitefield, operating under the influence April 19, 2019, in Randolph; $500 fine, two-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Holly Shed, 33, of Farmingdale, failure to stop provide information March 31, 2019, in Gardiner; $250 fine.

Abigail Simpson, 20, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 11, 2018, in Waterville; $250 fine.

Gardner Scott Stover, 59, of Chelsea, burning without permit Dec. 9, 2018, in Chelsea; $50 fine.

Richard Neil Tatarcyk, 36, of Chelsea, two counts of operating while license suspended or revoked March 4, 2019, in Gardiner; dismissed.

Lahab M. Thiab, 43, of Madison, violating protection from abuse order March 19, 2019, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence.

Jason L. Truman, 39, of Corinna, operate while license suspended or revoked April 15, 2016, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Mary Twombly, 76, of Knox, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 6, 2019, in Augusta, dismissed.

Jacob C. Usher, 27, of Waterville, operating under the influence Feb. 24, 2019, in Waterville; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Operating under the influence, same date and town; dismissed.

Todd R. Wagner, 41, of Gardiner, operating after registration suspended Feb. 25, 2018, in Gardiner; dismissed.

Cotey L. Wheeler, 25, of Skowhegan, theft by deception May 25, 2017, in Waterville; dismissed.

Peggy L. Whitman, 46, of Gardiner, operating under the influence April 4, 2019, in Gardiner; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Operating under the influence, same date and town; dismissed.

Nicholas Wourms, 40, of Clemson, South Carolina, operating vehicle without license Nov. 4, 2018, in Winthrop; dismissed.

Kevin P. Wyman Sr., 55, of Waterville, operating after habitual offender revocation Dec. 14, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence. Attaching false plates Dec. 14, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine, $100 suspended. Failure to give correct name, address or date of birth Dec. 14, 2017, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 21, 2018, in Waterville; 30-day jail sentence. Violation of protective order, same date and town; dismissed.

