IN ANSON, Saturday at 10:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Willow Street.

12:50 p.m., harassment was reported on Spear Hill Road.

IN ATHENS, Saturday at 11:18 a.m., a violation of bail or protection order was reported on Corson Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Saturday at 1:04 p.m., a fire was reported on Carthage Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 2:06 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

4:31 p.m., someone reported a case involving threatening to the Police Department.

Sunday at 4:53 a.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday, a caller from Main Street requested someone be removed from the premises.

IN HARTLAND, Saturday at 12:06 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mill Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 12:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Park Street.

1:05 p.m., a caller from Jones Street reported a scam.

IN MADRID, Saturday at 1:40 a.m., an all-terrain vehicle or snowmobile crash was reported 3 miles west of Potato Hill Road on ITS84.

IN MAYFIELD TOWNSHIP, Saturday at 3:56 p.m., a caller from Mayfield Road reported hearing shots fired.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 3:34 p.m., a fire with wires down was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 12:20 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Libby Hill Road.

2:21 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 9:21 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 1:28 p.m., a caller from Peltoma Avenue reported hearing shots fired.

5:31 p.m., debris was reported in the roadway on Industrial Park Street.

Sunday at 12:58 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Canaan Road.

8:46 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Canaan Road.

IN RANGELEY, Saturday at 12:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 11:43 a.m., harassment was reported on Teaberry Lane.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 6:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Winter Street.

Sunday at 12:55 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.

1:29 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Bigelow Hill Road.

9:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Dartmouth Street.

IN TEMPLE, Saturday at 12:34 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Jackson Mountain Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday 2:06 p.m., a shoplifter was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

2:18 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

5:04 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

Also at 5:04 p.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.

5:20 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Main Street.

7:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Quarry Road.

10:57 p.m., fireworks were reported on Water Street.

Sunday at 4:01 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Summer Street.

5:04 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 12:10 p.m., noise was reported on Depot Street.

3:45 p.m., noise was reported on North Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 11:21 a.m., Joshua Ryan Corson, 31, of Madison, was arrested on a warrant.

12:29 p.m., Aric Hunter Libby, 27, of Madison, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of drugs and violating of condition of release.

Sunday at 7:33 a.m., Isaiah Scott Campbell, 22, of Canaan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 3:07 p.m., Ryan L. Smith, 44, listed as transient, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

5:32 p.m., Rachel J. Akers, 42, of Albion, was arrested on a warrant.

7:45 p.m., Blaine Lee, 41, of Benton, was arrested on charges of violating of a protection order and violating condition of release.

10:34 p.m., Shannon Perkins, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday at 12:15 a.m., Christopher Caldwell, 29, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

12:41 a.m., Derek Poirier, 38, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

1:20 a.m., Rhoda M. Daigle, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:29 p.m., Aaron Lee Richards, 25, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, was summoned on a charge of operating without a license.

