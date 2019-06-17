The Maine State Museum, Bicycle Coalition of Maine, and the Maine State Library will host a free, fun-filled family event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

The event will commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote and at the same time, learn about the benefits of safe, relaxed bike riding. All activities will begin in front of the Maine State Museum at 230 State St., in Augusta and will be held rain or shine; bring your bicycles.

The day’s events will begin with a bicycle rodeo in the parking area in front of the Maine State Museum. Geared to those 4 to 10 years old, the bicycle rodeo is an obstacle course designed to allow children to have fun, while practicing bike handling and safety skills. The obstacle course includes mini roadways, traffic signs, crosswalks, and other roadway features.

The rodeo also will include a helmet check to ensure all helmets are fitted correctly. An ABC bicycle check will also be performed to check the air pressure in bicycle tires, the effectiveness of brakes, and condition of the chain. A bike mechanic from Mathieu’s Cycle & Fitness in Farmingdale will be on site to assist with any necessary bike repairs.

The bicycle rodeo will conclude at noon. A liability waiver must be signed by a parent or guardian in order for children to participate. All bike riders must wear a helmet.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine will lead a relaxed slow ride beginning at 11 a.m. starting at the museum and continuing to and along the Kennebec River Rail Trail and back. This 2.5 mile round-trip ride is for bicyclists of all ages and will end at noon. Participants are welcome to enjoy more of the rail trail on their own if they wish. A signed liability waiver form is required for all riders; helmets are mandatory.

Meanwhile, back at the museum and library, free activities continue the theme of the importance of bicycling to the movement for women’s right to vote. Bicycling and other sports brought changes to women’s clothing. So, leave frilly skirts and confining corsets behind and join a bicycling and suffragist fashion contest at 10:30 a.m. Come dressed as a suffragist or in your favorite biking costume from the past. Prizes will be awarded. Get creative and make a suffrage sash to show support for women’s right to vote.

Finally, visit the Maine State Library and the Maine State Museum, with free admission all day, to learn more about women’s long road to the vote.

For more information, visit bikemaine.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: