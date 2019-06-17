BRUNSWICK — Three local students graduated May 25 with Bachelor of Arts degrees during Bowdoin College’s 214th commencement ceremony.
Elizabeth Marie D’Angelo, of Readfield, majored in neuroscience.
Maxx Kalil Byron, of Vassalboro, majored in neuroscience and minored in theater.
William Christopher Bucci, of West Gardiner, majored in psychology and minored in music.
