A section of eaves on Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center on Route 4 was charred by fire about noon on Sunday. Farmington Fire Chief Terry Bell said there is significant fire and water damage inside. Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry

FARMINGTON — More than 40 residents displaced by a fire at Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center on Route 4  Sunday were relocated to other facilities or placed with their families by Monday, according to one family member.

A malfunctioning ceiling fan in a bathroom is the suspected cause, Farmington Fire and Rescue Chief Terry Bell said.

Residents at the Route 4 center were initially taken to Mt. Blue High School on school buses.

Fire departments, police and other emergency responders in the area helped with the building evacuation, while Regional School Union 9 staff and others helped.

Overall, the response seemed to flow very well, Fire Rescue Capt. Tim “TD” Hardy said Monday.

The fire burned into the attic and along the ridge of the roof, but  ultimately the sprinkler system did its job, Hardy said.

There was significant fire and water damage to the building, Fire Chief Terry Bell said Sunday.

Roughly 40 Residents of Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington were relocated Sunday to other facilities or placed with their families after a fire at the center. Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry

Roughly about 75 firefighters from several departments from as far away as Rangeley and Livermore Falls either responded to the scene or to another fire station to provide coverage, Hardy said.

Amanda Simoneau, deputy director of Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, was also on the scene while EMA Director Tim A. Hardy was working at the scene as deputy fire chief of Farmington Fire Rescue Department.

Hardy is the father of Tim “TD” Hardy.

Michael Blanchet of Farmington said his aunt was relocated to Country Manor, a skilled care and assisted living facility, in Coopers Mill, about an hour’s drive from Farmington. He said she was the last one to be moved.

Mary Jane Richards, chief operating officer of North Country Associates, owner and operator of Edgewood, was unavailable for comment on Monday.

Insulation and other debris is piled outside Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington after a fire Sunday. Sun Journal photo by Donna M. Perry

