LITCHFIELD — Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Food Mobile will distribute food, including fresh produce, perishable and nonperishable items between 2 and 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Carrie Ricker School, 573 Richmond Road.
Food mobiles are free outdoor distributions open to the public. Community members should bring their own bags or boxes.
For more information, call Rayna Leibowitz, co-director, Litchfield Food Bank, at 582-4098.
