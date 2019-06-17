NEW LONDON, Conn.  — Morgan Elizabeth Fowle, of Vassalboro, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College at the 101st commencement ceremony on May 19.

Fowle majored in international relations.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
college news, vassalboro maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.