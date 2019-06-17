NEW LONDON, Conn. — Morgan Elizabeth Fowle, of Vassalboro, was awarded a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College at the 101st commencement ceremony on May 19.
Fowle majored in international relations.
