Over the past school year, The College Board challenged Maine’s rural and small schools to encourage their students to connect their College Board and Khan Academy accounts to receive a free, personalized SAT practice plan, according to a news release from The College Board, based in New York, New York.

A total of 15 Maine school districts participated in College Board’s Maine Rural and Small School Official SAT Practice All In Challenge. From those districts, nearly 700 new students linked their College Board and Khan Academy accounts to unlock their free, personalized practice plans to get ready for the SAT. Students in grades 9-12 have completed more than 60,000 practice problems and logged more than 1,500 hours of practice.

From the total group, Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale earned the $8,000 REACH Award: Growth for achieving the highest percent increase of linked accounts. The school hosted an assembly on Friday, June 7, where they received their award and prize.

According to the release, The College Board and Khan Academy, a leader in online education, developed the interactive practice tools to help all students, regardless of income level or background.

Official SAT Practice helps student prepare for the new SAT and college-level courses, by reinforcing what students are learning in the classroom and focusing on the knowledge and skills essential for college readiness. Students can sign up for free at satpractice.org.

In partnership with the University of Maine system, the Maine Community College system, and the National Rural Education Association; Maine educators encouraged the use of Official SAT Practice on Khan Academy among their students and made incredible gains in their efforts to increase access to SAT and college readiness. The Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative provided funding.

.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: