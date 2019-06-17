ROME — Heaven’s Blend will perform a gospel message through music at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at the Rome Baptist Church, 480 Rome Road.
Church members will serve refreshments following the service.
For more information, email [email protected].
