The murder trial of John D. Williams was postponed Monday and is expected to resume Tuesday in Portland.

Court officials did not immediately explain the delay, although Williams’ attorney, Verne Paradie, said he is considering calling one final witness who would not be available to testify until Tuesday. That person is an expert who might be called to counter the state’s reconstruction of the shooting.

The courtroom reenactment of the shooting was one of the more dramatic and controversial moments of the trial last week and demonstrated the prosecution’s argument that Cpl. Eugene Cole was on the ground and trying to get up when Williams put the gun to the right side of his neck and fired.

Cole, a Somerset County sheriff’s deputy, was shot to death in the early hours of April 25, 2018. Cole, 61, was the first Maine police officer fatally shot in the line of duty in three decades. Williams, 30, was arrested outside a remote Fairfield cabin on the fourth day of a massive manhunt. He has pleaded not guilty.

