Police say suspected cop-killer got black eye during arrest, defend controversial photo A widely circulated image of John D. Williams shows him with a black eye sustained during his arrest Saturday and has generated some backlash on social media.

Our View: Rest in peace, Cpl. Eugene Cole Before we ever heard his name, Gene Cole was a hero to the people around him, and his death leaves a huge hole in their lives.

Suspected police-killer John D. Williams may have ‘snuck up’ on slain corporal A newly released police affidavit suggests a moment of happenstance during which Cpl. Eugene Cole was conducting a routine check on Williams, who had duffel bags and a bullet-proof vest at 1 a.m.

Timeline: The search for John Williams A summary of the events leading up to the arrest of John Williams, suspected in the shooting death of Cpl. Eugene Cole in Norridgewock.

John Williams, suspected of killing police officer, caught on 4th day of massive manhunt Williams, suspected in the shooting death of Cpl. Eugene Cole, was arrested shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and police could be seen taking him out of a wooded area off Norridgewock Road in Fairfield.