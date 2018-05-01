Tag: manhunt
-
PublishedMay 1, 2018
Police say suspected cop-killer got black eye during arrest, defend controversial photo
A widely circulated image of John D. Williams shows him with a black eye sustained during his arrest Saturday and has generated some backlash on social media.
-
PublishedMay 1, 2018
Our View: Rest in peace, Cpl. Eugene Cole
Before we ever heard his name, Gene Cole was a hero to the people around him, and his death leaves a huge hole in their lives.
-
PublishedApril 30, 2018
Featured Obituary: Cpl. Eugene P. Cole, killed in the line of duty April 25
Cpl. Eugene P. Cole, 61, ended his watch on April 25, 2018, when he was killed in the line of duty.
-
PublishedApril 30, 2018
Suspected police-killer John D. Williams may have ‘snuck up’ on slain corporal
A newly released police affidavit suggests a moment of happenstance during which Cpl. Eugene Cole was conducting a routine check on Williams, who had duffel bags and a bullet-proof vest at 1 a.m.
-
PublishedApril 30, 2018
Complete coverage: The manhunt for John D. Williams
-
PublishedApril 29, 2018
Cpl. Eugene Cole’s family remembers the man behind the badge
Cole was shot and killed early Wednesday in Norridgewock.
-
PublishedApril 29, 2018
How more than 200 officers from federal, state and local departments worked to find John Williams
Search for suspect in fatal cop shooting lasted 4 days over difficult, marshy terrain near Norridgewock-Fairfield border.
-
PublishedApril 28, 2018
Timeline: The search for John Williams
A summary of the events leading up to the arrest of John Williams, suspected in the shooting death of Cpl. Eugene Cole in Norridgewock.
-
PublishedApril 28, 2018
John Williams, suspected of killing police officer, caught on 4th day of massive manhunt
Williams, suspected in the shooting death of Cpl. Eugene Cole, was arrested shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, and police could be seen taking him out of a wooded area off Norridgewock Road in Fairfield.
-
PublishedApril 27, 2018
Winslow couple among many bringing food to police at Norridgewock command center
Shane Morrison, a former police officer, said it was ‘a humbling experience’ to bring food donations they had gathered to help officers working on an extensive manhunt.
