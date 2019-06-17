Living on a Bad Name: A Bon Jovi Tribute will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Somerset Abbey, ​98 Main St. in​ Madison.

Living On A Bad Name is a concert performance, impersonating one of the most successful rock acts in history, Bon Jovi. This high energy band is the tribute band that replaced Bon Jovi at the 2013 NY State Fair after a national search by the NYSF talent buyers.

World renowned guitarist Ethan Brosh is featured here. Brosh’s records have such esteemed guests such as Dave Ellefson (Megadeth), George Lynch (Dokken), Mike Mangini (Stevie Vai and Dream Theater) and Greg Howe (Michael Jackson, Rihanna). Brosh recently finished touring with Yngwie Malmsteen during the most recent North America tour as the opening act in 26 cities.

Tickets cost $25-$40.

For tickets, or more information, visit somersetabbey.net, call 696-5800 or email [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: