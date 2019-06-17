Novel Jazz will mark the official beginning of summer at Skidompha Public Library, for an evening of classic jazz from the great American songbook at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, at 184 Main St., in Damariscotta.

The band also will include a sneak preview of some of their new Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn compositions that they are featuring in their 2019 season concerts. The band is celebrating the release of its fourth CD, “Ellington & Strayhorn Novellas,” which features recently unearthed compositions by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, researched from collections far and wide.

This year also marks the 15th year of Novel Jazz evenings at Skidompha which began with the observation that lovers of books often are lovers of jazz. Moreover, the superb acoustics of Skidompha’s atrium, plus the seating “in the round,” make it a great place to see and hear the performance, all in a relaxed, informal atmosphere.

Performing will be Bill Manning (drums), Barney Balch (trombone), Dave Clarke (guitar), David Harris (reeds), Herb Maine (bass), Mickey Felder (piano) and Mike Mitchell (trumpet).

Admission will cost $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, $7 for young adults 12-18, and free for children younger than 12 accompanied by an adult.

For more information, call 563-5513.

