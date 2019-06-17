BUCKFIELD — Police on Monday identified the man killed in a collision Sunday on Route 117 as John Gabarra, 64, of Orrington.

Oxford County Chief Deputy James Urquhart said Gabarra was in the back seat of a 2002 Buick driven by his wife, Lisa Gabarra, 59, when it was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jarek Boyd, 27, of Hartford.

Urquhart said Boyd was driving east on North Whitman School Road at 1:04 a.m., and failed to stop at a stop sign.

Gabarra was pronounced dead at the scene, Urquhart said, while his wife suffered multiple injuries, including broken bones, and was flown to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Donna Cook, 86, was also a passenger in Gabarra’s car and was taken by ambulance to CMMC.

Urquhart said Boyd and his passenger, Zachary White, 26, of Canton were not injured.

“It is appearing that speed and alcohol were factors in the crash,” Urquhart said. “After the accident has been reconstructed and the results of blood tests have been returned, we’ll forward the information to the District Attorney’s Office for review.”

