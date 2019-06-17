Who hates trees around here? More mindless, ugly cutting by the freeway ramps near the Senator Inn. It looks like hell.
We noticed the same thing up near Waterville’s ramps. Is this make-work?
Every time a healthy tree goes down on Western Avenue, the ugliness just stands out more.
Trees absorb carbon dioxide, you know, and provide welcome relief from the monotony of endless pavement.
Ted Elliott
Augusta
