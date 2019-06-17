Who hates trees around here? More mindless, ugly cutting by the freeway ramps near the Senator Inn. It looks like hell.

We noticed  the same thing up near Waterville’s ramps. Is this make-work?

Every time a healthy tree goes down on Western Avenue, the ugliness just  stands out more.

Trees absorb carbon dioxide, you know, and provide welcome relief  from the monotony of  endless pavement.

 

Ted Elliott

Augusta

