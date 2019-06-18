The Augusta Nature Club will host a field trip to the Gray Animal Farm and Wildlife Sanctuary on Wednesday, June 26, with lunch at Cole Farms in Gray.

Participants should meet at 9 a.m. at Whitten Road Super Hannaford Parking Lot near the bank entrance to car pool.

Also, the club has announced that improvements to the Augusta Nature Education Center will be made because of grant money provided by the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund.

For more information, call Heide Munro, club president, at 622-7395.

Share

filed under: