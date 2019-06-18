Blistered Fingers Bluegrass Festival will celebrate its 52nd festival June 20-23 at the Litchfield Fairgrounds, 30 Plains Road, in Litchfield.

The festival grounds have a big stage that was built in 2010, indoor bathroom facilities and more. Several types of vendors will be located on the grounds.

Performers include: The Gibson Brothers, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, The Baker Family, Dave Adkins Band, The Company, The Kevin Prater Band, Dreamcatcher, Third Harmony, Robinson’s Bluegrass Gospel, and Blistered Fingers.

The Blistered Fingers Kids Academy is a free, relaxed, informative three-day music program for children ages 6-18. The focus will be how to play, sing and perform bluegrass music. Students can bring their own instruments and will commit to all three days of the program.

Admission will cost $15-$25.

For more information, visit BlisteredFingers.com or contact Sandy Cormier at [email protected] or 873-6539.

Share

< Previous

filed under: