PORTLAND — Republican Susan Collins has taken her 7,000th consecutive vote in the U.S. Senate as she gears up for what is expected to be a competitive reelection race in 2020.
Collins has gone to great lengths over the years to keep her perfect voting streak intact. The senator said that even with Washington’s “toxic atmosphere,” voters can relate to showing up for work every day.
But Democrats are hoping that one vote, in particular, will haunt Collins: her support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Collins praised Kavanaugh as qualified and said the sexual assault allegations against him were uncorroborated. Kavanaugh denied the allegations.
Collins’s voting streak is far from a record. That’s held by the late Wisconsin Democrat William Proxmire, who reached 10,252 consecutive votes.
