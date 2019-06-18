NEWTON, Mass. — The following local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Lasell College.

They are: Abbey Coughlan, of Randolph; Mariah Lang, of Gardiner; Alison Linscott, of Waterville; Samantha Grandahl, of North Monmouth; Deanna Plaisted, of Pittston; Malcolm Avore, of Farmingdale; Grace Redwine, of Freedom; and Emma Vierling, of Monmouth.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

