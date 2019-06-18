WILTON — Fire and police officials broke a back window at a mobile home Monday to get two people out when the dwelling filled with smoke, Fire/Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said Tuesday.

Police then arrested Thomas Farrington, 37, of Wilton on five warrants charging two counts of theft by unauthorized use of property, two counts of criminal mischief and a probation revocation.

Dunham and Wilton police Sgt. Chad Abbott worked to get two people out of the home at 929 Lot 29 Arkay Trailer Park.

A hot tub out back, about 3 feet from the home, shorted out and caused an electrical fire. It burned under the home but did not get inside, he said.

About 25 firefighters from Wilton, East Dixfield, Farmington, Jay and Livermore Falls responded.

The mobile home is owned by Roderick Merrill, Dunham said.

The occupants were checked out by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel.

