PERU — Police say a motorcycle rider has been killed in a collision with a pickup truck in Peru.

The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Tuesday morning.

WGME-TV reports that the victim is identified as 63-year-old Milton Parlin, of Livermore.

Police say the pickup truck driver was also injured but survived. The driver was taken to a hospital.

