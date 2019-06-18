PERU — Police say a motorcycle rider has been killed in a collision with a pickup truck in Peru.
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Tuesday morning.
WGME-TV reports that the victim is identified as 63-year-old Milton Parlin, of Livermore.
Police say the pickup truck driver was also injured but survived. The driver was taken to a hospital.
