 

Enthusiastic students at Atwood Primary School in Oakland hold posters they made for toilet paper dispenser salesman and politician Keith Hartzell, of Ocean City, N.J., who was honored during an assembly on Tuesday. Morning Sentinel photo by David Leaming

 

Keith Hartzell, a local politician in New Jersey and a toilet paper dispenser salesman who was installing the product he sells at Oakland’s Atwood Primary School in April, presented the school with gifts, including a proclamation from the New Jersey legislature, at an assembly Tuesday morning. Hartzell, impressed by the Atwood students’ manners and sociability, has pledged an annual donation of $1,000 until the current pre-K class graduates high school.

Related

New Jersey man pledges donation to Oakland’s Atwood Primary after being wowed by students’ manners

Keith Hartzell holds a copy of a proclamation by the New Jersey legislature for students at the Atwood Primary School in Oakland during an assembly on Tuesday. Morning Sentinel photo by David Leaming

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
oakland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.