Keith Hartzell, a local politician in New Jersey and a toilet paper dispenser salesman who was installing the product he sells at Oakland’s Atwood Primary School in April, presented the school with gifts, including a proclamation from the New Jersey legislature, at an assembly Tuesday morning. Hartzell, impressed by the Atwood students’ manners and sociability, has pledged an annual donation of $1,000 until the current pre-K class graduates high school.
