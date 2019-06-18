Whitefield Library will host its second open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Arlington Hall, on Grand Army Road in Whitefield.

The open house will include children’s activities, music by Well Seasoned, a white elephant sale, book sale, silent auction, lunch and more.

Those who would like to donate an item or the silent auction, organizers are looking for arts, crafts, experience and gift certificates.

The library has announced its hours have doubled to include 10 a.m.-noon and 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, with a story hour/activity time for children from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays.

Work on summer programming for the library is well under way with several activities in the works. Fundraising efforts continue with the ultimate goal to provide year-round service in both the library and community center.

For more information, visit whitefieldlibrary.org and like us on Facebook.

