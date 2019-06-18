By a nearly 200-vote margin, Readfield voters approved a 15-year, $550,000 bond for improvements to the fire station and library.

The final tally was 339 votes in favor and 149 opposed.

The estimated total project cost is $810,000. Of that, $235,000 will be paid from the undesignated fund balance, and $25,000 will come from the Readfield Fire Department auxiliary and private donors.

Around $700,000 will pay for fire station improvements, including the addition of a fourth bay, an expansion to provide a training area — which can also be used as an emergency warming area — additional restrooms with showers, and bunk rooms.

Library improvements will include a new roof and the addition of an emergency exit from the second floor. If there are funds remaining, they would be spent on strengthening the floor and cosmetic work.

Voters also approved the installation of a solar power array field at the transfer station, by a vote of 375-133. Municipal officials will lead the town into a power purchase agreement with an as-yet-undetermined solar provider.

The solar field is expected to offset about 90% of the electricity used by town operations, including the transfer station, fire station, library and the Town Office, according to Town Manager Eric Dyer.

During Readfield’s secret ballot Town Meeting, residents also approved a $6,827,249 municipal spending plan. This plan is up $432,363 — or 6.76% — from the current fiscal budget of $6,394,886.

Taxpayers are responsible for $928,983 of the municipal budget, a decrease of $34,339 — or 3.76% — from the current fiscal year’s local share of $965,322.

Anticipated revenues are $6,827,249, an increase of $423,724 — or 6.62% — from the current fiscal year’s revenue of $6,403,525.

Voters also approved Regional School Unit 38’s $18.5 million spending plan. Readfield’s local share will be $3,710,394, a 4.31% increase of $153,434.

Incumbent Kathryn Mills Woodsum, with 239 votes, and Ralph Eno Jr., with 270 votes, have been elected to fill two three-year seats on the Readfield Board of Selectmen. They ran against Alfred Parks Sr., who received 226 votes, and Marie Rodriguez, with 176. There were five write-ins and 156 blank votes.

Woodsum is a 40-year resident of Readfield and has served the town in several capacities, including three terms on the Board. Eno has been a resident in the town for two years and has past experience as the first selectman in Lyme, Connecticut, a position similar to that of a Maine town manager.

Rebecca Lambert was elected as a write-in candidate with 48 votes to represent Readfield on the RSU 38 Board of Directors for a three-year term. Lambert also received six votes as a write-in candidate to serve a single-year term on the School Committee. She tied as a write-in candidate with Tom Diplock at 2 votes.

Rodriguez was elected as a write-in candidate with 3 votes to serve on the School Committee for a three-year term.

There were 536 residents who cast votes in the election.

