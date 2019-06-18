Reprise Chorale Ensemble will present “How Can We Keep From Singing?,” its first concert, at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Green Street United Methodist Church, 13 Green St., in Augusta.

The concert will feature works ranging from early music, William Billings and Henry Purcell, to contemporary composers like Colin Britt and Daniel Gawthrop. The focus of this concert is how music impacts the hearts, souls and ears of performers and listeners and the musical selections reflect this theme.

Formed in the fall of 2018, this new choral group is comprised of 13 members from throughout the central Maine region. Musical director is Mary Rector and collaborative pianist is Beth Schiller, both of Waterville.

This inaugural concert will benefit the Maine Arts Academy.

For more information, call either Tim Rector at 877-9568 or Julie Richard at 623-229-2534.

