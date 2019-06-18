Jericah Saucier, of Waterville, a graduate of Waterville Senior High School, was presented the 2019 Joseph B. Ezhaya Scholarship by Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce during Class Night, June 3, at the high school, according to a news release from the chamber.

The annual scholarship was established in memory of Joe Ezhaya, a community leader who was known for his generosity and dedication to civic engagement.

This $750 annual scholarship will be distributed to Saucier after the completion of her first semester with a grade point average of 2.0 or higher and will be given for up to four years for a total of $3,000.

Saucier served as a class officer in her student council in both her junior and senior years. Saucier was secretary of the Key Club junior year, leading the club with more than 115 hours of community service. She continued to serve the Key Club and became president during her senior year.

Over the past two years, Saucier has been the yearbook editor for her class. She also participated in sports. She played tennis and was captain on both fall and winter cheer squads.

Other accomplishments include receiving the ShineOnCass award for service to her community and a Renaissance Award for character and citizenship.

She plans to attend Husson University to major in elementary education. Saucier is preparing herself for her future by volunteering her time in a kindergarten classroom, helping with fine motor skills and fun activities.

