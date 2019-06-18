LEWISTON — Zach Smith, of Waterville, has received 2018-19 NESCAC Spring All-Academic honors at Bates College in Lewiston.

Smith, son of Mr. and Ms. Patrick D. Smith, of Waterville, is a 2017 graduate of Waterville Senior High School. He is majoring in psychology at Bates.

Smith, a member of the men’s track and field team, is one of 68 students from Bates College’s spring sports teams who received the honor from the New England Small College Athletic Conference.

To be honored, a student-athlete must have reached sophomore academic standing and be a varsity letter winner with a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.50.

