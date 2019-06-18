Waterville, Winslow public schools and Vassalboro Community School will participate in the Summer Meals Program sponsored by USDA.

There will be 12 open sites in Waterville and five sites in Winslow and Vassalboro where lunches will be provided to all children free of charge. Because of the high number of students qualifying for free and reduced price meals in these area schools, the three communities qualify to offer these meals free to any child 18 years or younger.

Bring children for a free lunch on week days from Monday, June 24, through Friday, Aug. 16, to any of the sites listed at the scheduled time. These meals meet Federal Nutrition Standards and focus on fresh fruits and vegetables. All meals must be eaten on-site. Trained school food service staff will prepare and deliver these meals to the sites listed below.

Waterville summer breakfast and lunch meal sites:

• George J. Mitchell, 58 Drummond Ave., Waterville: 8-10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

• Waterville Senior High School, 1 Brooklyn Ave., Waterville: 8-10:30 a.m. and 11-11:30 a.m.

• Waterville Jr. High School, 100 West River Road, Waterville, during summer school July 29-Aug. 16: 8-8:30 and 11-11:30 a.m.

• Armory Road Housing, Armory Road, Waterville: 10:50-11:10 a.m.

• North Street Playground, North Street, Waterville: 11:30-11:50 a.m.

• Albert S. Hall School, 27 Pleasant St., Waterville: 8-8:30 and 11:15-11:35 a.m.

• Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St., Waterville: 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• South End Teen Center, 5 Libby Court, Waterville: 11:30 a.m. to noon.

• Home Place Housing, 148 College Ave., Waterville: 12:10-12:30 p.m.

• Western Avenue Playground, Western Avenue, Waterville: 11:45 to 12:15 p.m.

• Chaplin Street Playground, Chaplin Street, Waterville: 11:10-11:30 a.m.

• Mount Merici Academy, 152 Western Ave., Waterville: 11:30 a.m. to noon.

• Maine Children’s Home, 93 Silver St., Waterville: 11:30 a.m. to noon.

Winslow summer breakfast and lunch meals sites:

• Halifax Street Playground, Halifax Street, Winslow: 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

• Clinton Avenue Playground, Clinton Avenue, Winslow: 12:15-12:35 p.m.

• Winslow Elementary School, 285 Benton Ave., Winslow: 8-9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Bellevue Street Picnic Area, Bellevue Street, Winslow: 11:30-11:50 a.m.

• Vassalboro Community School, 1116 Webber Road, Vassalboro: 8-9 and 11-11:25 a.m.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, national origin, gender, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Any person who believes he or she has been discriminated against in any USDA-related activity should write immediately to: USDA, director of the Office of Civil Rights, Room 326-W, Whitten Building, 14th and Independence Avenue SW, Washington DC 20250-9410.

For more information, contact Lori Hartin, child nutrition director, at Waterville Public Schools, 1 Brooklyn Ave., Waterville, or call 873-2751.

