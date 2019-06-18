BOSTON — Three local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology.
They are: Neil Stottler, of Farmingdale; Casey Ellis Clement, of Monmouth; and Taylor Nicole Hickey, of Whitefield.
