BOSTON — Three local students have been named to the 2019 spring semester dean’s list at Wentworth Institute of Technology.

They are: Neil Stottler, of Farmingdale; Casey Ellis Clement, of Monmouth; and Taylor Nicole Hickey, of Whitefield.

