FARMINGTON — It was a precious delivery all around.

Franklin County emergency communication specialist Levi Gould used emergency medical directions to guide Scott Leighton and Britney Whitney of Farmington through the delivery of their daughter, Madelyn, on June 12.

Officer Jacob Richards of the Farmington Police Department arrived at the residence just in time to receive the baby as she entered the world.

It was a first delivery for the Franklin County Communications Center using the emergency medical directions and for the Farmington Police Department to have an officer help in the delivery of a baby.

It was not a first for Gould or Richards, who had been through it before.

For their efforts, Gould and Richards were commended Wednesday by supervisors Carold “CL” Folsom, director of the communications center, and Police Chief Jack Peck Jr.

Gould and Richards were given plaques and stork pins.

Leighton had called 911 at 1:14 a.m. on June 12 to report his girlfriend was in labor and to request an ambulance, Peck read from a written acknowledgement in front of the communications center on County Way.

Gould received the call and went into action, dispatching Farmington police and NorthStar EMS ambulance. Richards was the first on the scene, and when he entered the room, the baby’s head was crowning, he said. While Leighton listened to Gould’s instructions, Richards helped deliver the baby.

Madelyn was born at 1:22 a.m. at a “whopping 5 pounds,” Peck said.

Gould said he was not nervous.

“I was concerned just because of what could go wrong,” he said. “Everything went awesome.”

This was Gould’s third time helping to deliver a baby.

“This was by far the best one,” he said.

He has been a dispatcher for 13 years, eight at the Franklin County dispatch center. Prior to that, he was a dispatcher at the Livermore Falls Police Department and at the Androscoggin County Regional Communication Center.

Richards said it was also his third time. He helped deliver his son and, as a nursing student, he helped deliver a baby.

“As I came through the door (June 12), I could see the (baby’s) head starting to crown,” he said, and got into position to assist. “It was great that everything went smooth.”

Richards has worked for the Farmington Police Department for 18 months; before that he worked for the Rangeley Police Department, also for 18 months.

Leighton and Whitney had intended to bring Madelyn to the presentation, but were unable to make it when the infant developed a possible infection and had to be taken to the hospital to be checked.

