The Augusta Whatever Family Festival continues this week with the following events:

• A Petanque Tournament is set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Mill Park, in Augusta.

• Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival is scheduled all weekend at Litchfield Fairgrounds.

• Waterfront Wednesdays will kick off with Taylor Road at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Waterfront Park, Augusta.

For a complete list of festivities, visit augustamaine.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: