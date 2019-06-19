Belfast Mayor Samantha Paradis will not seek re-election.

Paradis, a registered nurse, was 26 years old when she unseated an incumbent mayor in November 2017 on a 1,234-964 vote. She became a divisive figure while challenging the status quo in the coastal community and her statements last year about “sexism, ageism and bigotry” in Belfast led to a rebuke by the Town Council.

Paradis announced at the City Council meeting June 18 that she will step down at the end of her term. She mentioned being the mayor of Belfast is one of her greatest achievements.

Councilor Eric Sanders announced he will not seek re-election to his council seat but will run for mayor.

Councilor Mike Hurley said that he will seek re-election for his position on City Council. He expressed encouragement for a challenger who is opposed to Nordic Aquafarms so he can argue for the project in an effort to help the public understand his position.

Share

< Previous

Next >