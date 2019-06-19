AUGUSTA — Carnivore biologist Geri Vistein will share an informative film about the future Coyote Center here in Maine, followed by a discussion of Maine’s coyotes and the work of the center, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, at Lithgow Public Library, 45 Winthrop St., according to a news release from the library.

Vistein will illustrate some of the creative work she has been offering to Maine people already and how communities have responded through expressions on art, music, sustainable farming and more.

According to the release, Vistein is a conservation biologist whose focus is carnivores and their vital role in maintaining the biodiversity of the planet. In addition to research and collaboration with fellow biologists, foresters and organizations in Maine, she focuses her work on educating Maine communities about carnivores and how to coexist with them. She achieves this by working closely with farmers, who wish to learn coexisting skills, by creating outreach projects with artists, musicians, puppeteers, experimental programs for children, and by presenting various programs on carnivores to diverse audiences all over the state.

Her newest endeavor is the creation of the future Coyote Center for Carnivore Ecology and Coexistence that will be located in Midcoast Maine.

For more information about Vistein or the Coyote Center, visit CoyoteLivesinMaine.org.

For more information about library events, call 626-2415 or visit lithgowlibrary.org.

