A boy who had been reported missing Wednesday in Pittsfield was found safe around 7:45 p.m. in his own home.

More than 20 members of the Pittsfield Police and Fire departments and the Maine Warden Service scoured the area around the boy’s home west of the town center.

Police Chief Harold Bickmore said he was notified the boy was missing about 7 p.m.

“After an investigation, we learned the boy, who is 10, left his house on Greeley Street around 4 p.m.,” Bickmore said.

Bickmore said a number of residents also took part in searching the area.

“My biggest concern was that he’s 10 years old, and we had to do as much as we could to find him before it got dark,” he said.

The family provided a photo of the boy and it was posted on Facebook to help police find out as much information as they could.

Sunse on Wednesday was at 8:27 p.m.t in Pittsfield.

Apparently the boy had returned home sometime after 4 p.m.

“I want to thank all the citizens who turned out and, and the Fire Department and the Wardens Service,” Bickmore said. “We got a lot of people involved quick to help mitigate the situation. The responding officers and the Fire Department and everybody did a great job.”

