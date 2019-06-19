RICHMOND — People living close to the site of a proposed 14-lot housing development off U.S. Route 201 in Richmond are pushing back, saying they’re worried about overcrowding and that their wells might dry up.

Richmond Code Enforcement Officer James Valley said developer Jeremy Purington filed an application June 11.

Valley said about 18 acres are slated for development, with another 17 acres to be left as open space or a common area. Valley said he is aware of neighbors’ concern about the lot sizes, but that “all the lots conform to that standard in the ordinance.”

Abutter April White said she and other neighbors are worried about water consumption and septic runoff leaching from the subdivision.

“One of the biggest concerns of the neighbors is the fact that all the homes will have wells and septic systems,” she said. “If you put in 14 houses and the average household has four to five people, the entire subdivision, when at full capacity, will be using about 6,300 gallons of water per day.”

That would dry up the wetlands and their wells, she said.

“I think the biggest concern for everyone is just how many houses they’re planning on putting in there,” White said. “People are really concerned about the aquifers and the water table.”

Valley said zoning requires a common septic system and well for these kinds of developments. However, Valley said the Planning Board believes that requirement was meant only for structures such as an apartment complex, and not for the type of housing development proposed here.

At least four neighbors joined the Planning Board members on a walk through the property Tuesday. After the walk, they were frustrated that a planned road connecting the development to U.S. Route 201 was permitted by the Maine Department of Transportation to be built so close to Stillwater Lane, where their homes are located.

White, a Topsham native who moved from to Richmond from Florida, bought a home in the rural town three years ago to escape the cramped quarters.

“That was part of what we love so much about living right here,” White said.

This is not the first proposed subdivision in the area. Tom Webster built a four-lot subdivision behind the property last year, Valley said.

Valley said the application goes before the Planning Board at 6 p.m. Tuesday; if found complete, it will go to a public hearing next month.

Planning Board Chairwoman Linda Doran said the board will review the project in accordance with the town’s regulations.

